6/5/17 – 5:15 A.M.

A pair of Bowling Green residents have bought two area funeral homes. The Courier reports Kraig and Kay Hanneman of Hanneman Funeral Homes bought the Lehtomaa Funeral Home on Osborn Avenue in Findlay. They also bought the Hartley-Lehtomaa Funeral Home in McComb.

The name of the Findlay location is changing to the Hanneman Funeral home, while the McComb location is changing to the Hartley-Hanneman Funeral Home.

