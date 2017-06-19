Local Gas Prices Continue To Fall

6/19/17 – 7:18 A.M.

Local gas prices are down for the second straight week. OhioGasPrices.com reports the average price for a gallon of regular in Findlay is $2.07 today. That’s down 10 cents over the last week. Prices haven’t been this low in Findlay since the end of March.

Ottawa drivers report paying $2.09 per gallon today. That’s down three cents since last Monday.

The statewide average continues to fall as well. Drivers around Ohio are paying $2.11 per gallon today, down 11 cents over the last seven days.