2/6/17 – 6:52 A.M.

Local gas prices are slightly higher than they were a week ago, but they are back below two-dollars a gallon for the most part. OhioGasPrices.com reports the average price around Findlay is $1.99 today. That’s up four cents over the last seven days, but down 14 cents from last week’s high.

Drivers in Ottawa report paying $2.05 per gallon, up 10 cents over the last week.

The statewide average is $2.05. That’s a five cent increase from last Monday.