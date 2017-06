6/5/17 – 6:56 A.M.

Local gas prices spiked last week, but have fallen back to around what we were paying a week ago. OhioGasPrices.com reports the average price in Findlay is $2.28 per gallon today, up five cents from a week ago. Last week’s mid-week high was $2.43 per gallon.

Drivers in Ottawa report paying $2.29 per gallon today. That’s up seven cents from early last week.

The statewide average is also up seven cents. The average around the state is $2.34 per gallon today.