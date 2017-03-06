Local Gas Prices Up To Start The Week

3/6/17 – 5:41 A.M.

Local gas prices are up to start the week, but they have come back down from last week’s highest marks. OhioGasPrices.com reports the average price in Findlay today is $2.12 per gallon. That’s up four cents from last Monday, but 12 cents lower than last week’s highest average price.

Drivers in Ottawa report paying $2.12 per gallon as well. That’s down two cents from a week ago.

The statewide average is still holding at $2.22 per gallon. That’s a 10 cent increase over the last seven days.