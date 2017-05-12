Local Panel To Discuss The Worker Shortage For Manufacturing Jobs

05/12/17 – 3:38 P.M.

The worker shortage is the top challenge facing manufacturers in the area. It will also be the topic of discussion for a free panel on May 25th. Accounting firm Gilmore Jasion Mahler are sponsoring the event at the Findlay Country Club. They are bringing in local experts and political figures to talk about the worker shortage and efforts to fix it.

The panel will be from 11:30 a.m to 1 p.m. and is open to Construction executives. Financial executives from manufacturing and distribution businesses and their human resource representatives are also invited.