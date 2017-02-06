Local Political Expert Talks About Executive Order On Immigration

02/06/17 – 5:30 A.M.

President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order temporarily barring immigrants from seven countries. Political expert Doctor Perry Bush told us that historically the U.S. has had times where immigrants were treated poorly .

Bush said that this order will also affect researchers and military officials working with the U.S. It will make it harder for them to come back to the country .

Trump signed the order to help maintain national security. It temporarily bans citizens of seven different countries from entering the United States.

