05/05/17 – 5:23 A.M.

Reineke Ford Lincoln of Findlay and Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County are partnering up. Reineke is bringing the Lincoln Motor Company’s Driven to Given Program to the community. The goal of the effort id to raise $8,000 for Habitat for Humanity. For every person that comes and test drives a new Lincoln vehicle, the company will donate $20.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday. The test drives will last about 7-10 minutes.