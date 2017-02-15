Local Residents Dealing With Respiratory Illnesses This Winter

2/15/17 – 5:03 A.M.

Feeling sick today? You’re not alone. Area health officials tell the Courier respiratory illnesses have been an issue this winter. Colleen Abrams is an infection preventionist at Blanchard Valley Health System. She tells the newspaper they’ve seen plenty of flu cases, but adds RSV, another respiratory ailment, is also making the rounds. Some people test negative for the flu and RSV but still have a respiratory infection.

Abrams says doctors have seen more flu cases this year, but the number is lower than it was two years ago. St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima recently restricted visitors at the hospital because of the number of flu cases. Blanchard Valley Health System hasn’t taken that step yet.

Health officials say it’s not too late to get vaccinated against the flu this season. If you do come down with the flu, stay home. Abrams says you’ll recover faster, and will help stop the spread of the virus.

MORE: The Courier