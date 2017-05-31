Local Restaurants Team Up To Offer Shuttle Service From Findlay Hotels To Downtown

05/31/17 – 11:42 A.M.

There will be a shuttle service coming to Findlay to drive business downtown. Chris Ostrander said that many local restaurants are pitching in for the service.

There are 16 total businesses involved in the free shuttle service. Ostrander said that they have a limo service all set up for the project.

Stallings is charging the 16 business a total of $40 an hour. The regular price for his vehicle is $200 an hour. He said that he did this because he wants to see Findlay’s downtown continue to thrive and grow.

The route will be a loop and has several stops in downtown.

The route will stop at hotels on the north side of Findlay then heads to the hotels on the east side. It will then return to downtown Findlay. Ostrander said that the loop will take about 45-60 minutes.

The service will start next Monday evening.