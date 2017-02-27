Local Schools Stand To Lose Some State Funding In State Budget Proposal

2/27/17 – 5:08 A.M.

Several area school districts stand to lose some degree of funding under Governor John Kasich’s proposed budget. The Courier reports the only Hancock County schools in line for a funding increase are Findlay and Van Buren. The plan calls for Findlay to get a more than $109,000 increase over two years. Van Buren could see a more than $90,000 increase.

Findlay Treasurer Mike Barnhart tells the Courier he isn’t thrilled about the size of the potential increase. Barnhart said the 2018 increase of more than $79,000, “hardly covers the salary and benefits of one teacher.” He added that doesn’t help much given the size of the district.

Under Kasich’s proposal, districts whose enrollment has decreased by 5 percent or more since the 2011 fiscal year could lose up to 5 percent of their state funding. The budget proposal doesn’t include explanations for funding cuts, but officials at some county schools believe that could be why they may get less money from the state over the next two years.

The proposed budget McComb, Arlington, and Arcadia would lose more than $100,000 over two years. Cory-Rawson, Liberty-Benton, Riverdale, and Value would lose less than $10,000 each.