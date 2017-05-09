Local Small Business Owners Get Lessons In Cyber Security

5/9/17 – 11:34 A.M.

If you’re a small business owner, you need to focus on your cyber security efforts. That was the message from speakers at a meeting on the subject in Findlay Tuesday. Jordan Stock of RCR Technology says too many small business owners see hacking as a big business problem…

Audio:Jordan Stock

Stock says hackers target small businesses because they have smaller budgets for IT security.

Attorney Brian Schrock also spoke at the Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce…

Audio:Brian Schrock

Schrock says that stat shows the importance of educating your employees about the different methods hackers use to try and steal sensitive data.

Schrock says there is a wealth of information on the subject on the web. IC3.gov and the FBI website are good places to start. The FTC also has a lot of material on cyber security for small businesses.