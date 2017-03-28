Local Unemployment Rate Drops In February

3/28/17 – 11:23 A.M.

Hancock County has the third lowest unemployment rate in Ohio. New numbers from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Service show Hancock County stands at 4.1 percent unemployment. That’s down from 4.4 percent in January.

Putnam, Wood, and Wyandot counties are all below 5 percent joblessness.

Unemployment dropped in February for every area county except for one. Unemployment went from 7.2 percent in January to 7.3 percent in February in Henry County.

All area counties except Putnam have higher unemployment compared to February of 2016.

Unemployment Numbers By County:

Allen: 5.8% (Feb 17) 6.0% (Jan 17) 5.2% (Feb 16)

Hancock: 4.1% (Feb 17) 4.4% (Jan 17) 3.9% (Feb 16)

Hardin: 5.7% (Feb 17) 6.1% (Jan 17) 4.9% (Feb 16)

Henry: 7.3% (Feb 17) 7.2% (Jan 17) 6.7% (Feb 16)

Putnam: 4.4% (Feb 17) 4.8%(Jan 17) 4.4% (Feb 16)

Seneca: 5.7% (Feb 17) 6.1% (Jan 17) 5.5% (Feb 16)

Wood: 4.8% (Feb 17) 5.0% (Jan 17) 4.4% (Feb 16)

Wyandot: 4.7% (Feb 17) 4.9% (Jan 17) 4.0% (Feb 16)