Local Waterways Receding After Weekend Flooding

5/8/17 – 5:01 A.M.

The Blanchard River is back below flood stage in Findlay today after cresting in the moderate flood stage Saturday afternoon. Even still, the river is running high in the action stage. The river is still above eight feet, which means low-lying areas along South River Road and Howard Street are still closed due to high water.

Downstream in Ottawa the river crested in the minor flood stage at just over 25.2 feet Saturday night. The National Weather Service calls for the river to fall below flood stage later this morning.

The Eagle Creek crested in moderate flood stage at more than 10.4 feet early Saturday morning. It’s running at normal levels today. Lye Creek is also back to normal for following cresting in the minor flood stage at 6.5 feet Friday night.

More than 1.2 inches of rain fell Thursday on Findlay according to measurements taken at the Findlay Airport. Another 1.1 inches came down Friday.