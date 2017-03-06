“Logan” flashes its claws with $85 million opening weekend

Marvel/Ben Rothstein – 2017

(LOS ANGELES) — Logan‘s R-rating didn’t stop it from showing its claws at the weekend box office, and while it didn’t come close to Deadpool‘s record for an R-rated movie, $132.75 million in its opening weekend, the third and final Wolverine movie starring Hugh Jackman, did manage to earn a whopping $85 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

Logan pulled in an additional $152 million overseas, making it Fox’s third biggest international opening ever, trailing only X-Men: Days of Future Past and Avatar.

Get Out, the horror film starring Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams as an interracial couple visiting her mysterious family estate, dropped to second place, despite earning an impressive $26.1 million. Another one of this week’s new releases, the faith-based film The Shack, starring Sam Worthington and Octavia Spencer, finished in third place with $16.1 million.

The LEGO Batman Movie took fourth with $11.6 million, bringing its total in the states to $148 million. The horror flick Before I Fall, starring Zoey Deutch, rounded out the top five, despite earning a disappointing $4.9 million.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1. Logan, $85 million

2. Get Out, $26.1 million

3. The Shack, $16.1 million

4. The LEGO Batman Movie, $11.6 million

5. Before I Fall, $4.9 million

6. John Wick: Chapter 2, $4.7 million

7. Hidden Figures, $3.8 million

8. The Great Wall, $3.5 million

9. Fifty Shades Darker, $3.4 million

10. La La Land, $2.9 million

