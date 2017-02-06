“Logan” TV Spot Shows Wolverine as an Undercover Hero

Marvel/Ben Rothstein – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — Just a day after the movie’s Super Bowl spot, 20th Century Fox has released a new TV spot for Logan.

The commercial depicts a scene in which Hugh Jackman’s razor-clawed character comes to the aid of a blue collar guy played by ER‘s Eriq La Salle; it’s seems as if the action takes place while the X-Men hero has been hiding out near the Mexican border with Patrick Stewart’s Professor X.

A trio of toughs try to intimidate La Salle’s character to leave the land he’s working, when Logan steps up to tell the guys, in so many words, to shove off. “He’s hired himself some muscle,” one of the Southern thugs say. “A friend with a big mouth.”

“I hear that a lot,” Logan replies.

“I’m sure you hear this, too,” the head tough explains, racking a shotgun, before counting to three.

He gets past “Two,” when Wolvie springs into action, snatching the rifle, and smashing the guy in the chin with it before the hero breaks it over his knee.

“You know the drill,” Logan tells the baddies. “Get the hell out of here.”

Logan opens March 3.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.