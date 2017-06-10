London-bound EasyJet flight makes unplanned landing over ‘suspicious conversation’

EasyJet(LONDON) — An EasyJet flight headed to London Standsted Airport made an unplanned landing on Saturday after the pilot became aware of a “suspicious conversation” on board.

Flight EZY3246 from Ljubljana, Slovenia, was diverted to the Cologne Bonn Airport in Germany where, according to the airport, 151 passengers left via emergency slides and were taken to a transit gate to undergo a security check.

German media reports said police destroyed baggage that was not claimed by any passenger.

EasyJet said in a statement the captain decided to make the unscheduled landing “as a precaution to enable the aircraft to go through additional security checks in Cologne where the aircraft was met by the police.”

Passengers were provided with hotel accommodations and refreshments and the airline said it planned to operate the flight on Sunday morning.

“We thank passengers for their understanding,” EasyJet said. “The safety of EasyJet’s passengers and crew is our highest priority.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.