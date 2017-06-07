London police confirm eighth victim in deadly terrorist attack

iStock/Thinkstock(LONDON) — London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed on Wednesday that the death toll from the London Bridge terrorist attack has risen to eight people.

On Tuesday night, a man’s body was recovered from the Thames River, which runs under London Bridge, Metropolitan Police said. Eight people are now known to have died in the attack in which assailants used a vehicle and knives against people in the busy London Bridge and Borough Market areas on Saturday night.

Police said the body had not been formally identified but that they have been searching for Xavier Thomas, 45, a French national who has been missing since the night of the attack.

Dozens of others were injured in what London Mayor Sadiq Khan called a “barbaric” attack.

Officials said assailants plowed into pedestrians on London Bridge using a van, then drove to Borough Market, where they attacked people with knives.

Three suspects were shot and killed as police responded to the attack. All were wearing fake explosive gear on their bodies, police said.

