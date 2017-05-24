Long Island cesspool collapses, trapping man

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A cesspool collapsed on Long Island, New York, this afternoon, leaving a man trapped, according a spokesperson for the town of Huntington.

The cesspool was being built, and dirt collapsed on top of a man who was working inside, according to A.J. Carter, the spokesperson.

Multiple police and fire units are on the scene, fighting to save the man, Carter said.

The man’s condition is not known at this time, but the situation is believed to be serious, according to Carter.

