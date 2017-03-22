Lopez, Ibaka Suspended One Game for Altercation

valio84sl/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) – Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez and Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka were each suspended one game for their role in a fight between the two teams on Tuesday night, the league

announced Wednesday.

Both players took swings at each other during Toronto’s 122-120 win over Chicago Tuesday night and had to be separated by coaches and officials. Both players were ejected after an official review.

Raptors assistant Jamaal Magliore was fined $15,000 for his role in the scrum.

