Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout avoids fracture after injuring thumb

iStock/Thinkstock(MIAMI) — Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout injured his thumb while attempting to steal a base in the team’s 9-2 loss to the Miami Marlins on Sunday. The reigning American League MVP jammed his left, non-throwing thumb while sliding head into second base and was eventually removed from the game.

The Angels announced that X-rays taken on Trout’s hand were negative for any fracture, according to an ESPN report. He will undergo an MRI on Monday.

Trout called the injury, “A scary thing,” adding that he hopes “it’s just sore and just jammed, a bad jam.”

Manager Mike Scioscia told reporters after the game that Trout wanted to continue playing, but did not want to put him back on the field when Trout told him his thumb was feeling stiff.

Scioscia is hopeful he will not have to place his superstar outfielder on the disabled list.

Trout has never been placed on the disabled list at any point in his seven year career.

