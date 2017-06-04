Los Angeles Angels star Albert Pujols hits milestone home run

iStock/Thinkstock(ANAHEIM, Calif.) — Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Albert Pujols hit his 600th career home run in the team’s 7-2 win over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night. Pujols launched a towering grand slam into left field in front of the team’s home crowd at Angel Stadium.

Pujols is the ninth Major League player to reach 600 career home runs. He is also the fourth youngest to reach 600 according to ESPN, trailing only Alex Rodriguez, Babe Ruth, and Hank Aaron.

Pujols spoke to reporters about the achievement afterwards, saying:

“I’m just glad to be on that list, man. Whether it was a solo homer, a grand slam, I’m just glad that it happened tonight. It’s a pretty special feeling. You look at the other players that come through the league and play so long, to be able to be No. 9 in that list is a pretty special number.”

ESPN adds that Pujols is the first player ever to reach 600 home runs with a grand slam.

Pujols, now in his sixth year with the Angels, wanted to hit the home run before the team started their road trip Tuesday. He admitted the pressure of hitting his 600th homer at Angel Stadium was affecting his swing.

At age 37, Pujols still has a chance to become the fourth MLB player to hit 700 career home runs. The next-closest milestone he could reach is 3,000 hits. He needs 124 more hits to become the 31st Major League player to reach the 3,000 hit mark.

