Los Angeles Clippers star Blake Griffin will miss rest of postseason with toe injury

Eddie Perlas/ESPN Images(SALT LAKE CITY) — The Los Angeles Clippers announced Saturday morning that star forward Blake Griffin will miss the remainder of the postseason due to a toe injury.

Griffin, the team’s leading scorer, left Friday night’s first-round Game 3 win over the Utah Jazz with apparent injury to his right big toe and did not return. ESPN reports Griffin’s plantar plate of that toe was injured, and he will see a foot and ankle specialist once the series returns to Los Angeles.

This marks the second straight season the Clippers will attempt to win a championship without Griffin. Last year, Los Angeles was eliminated in the first-round after Griffin suffered an injured quad in Game 4.

Star point guard Chris Paul spoke after Friday night’s game about how the team’s offense changes without Griffin in the lineup:

“One of the biggest adjustments is, we probably won’t be able to play through the post so much. He’s such a dynamic player. We go to him in the post, and we cut and move off him. … He’s our other assist guy. Just his leadership, it’s just a different feeling when he’s on the court.”

Los Angeles currently lead this series 2-1 over the Utah Jazz. Game 4 tips off Sunday in Utah at 9 p.m. ET.

