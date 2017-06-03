Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw reaches 2,000 career strikeouts

iStock/Thinkstock(MILWAUKEE) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw became the 79th major league pitcher ever to strike out at least 2,000 batters during the team’s 2-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers Friday night. He joins Don Sutton, Don Drysdale, and Sandy Koufax–all hall of famers–as the only Dodgers to reach the milestone according to ESPN.

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Jonathan Villar was the victim of Kershaw’s 2,000th punch out. He struck out swinging on a three-pitch at bat in the second inning.

It was one of many strikeouts in what ended up being a stellar start for Kershaw. He struck out 14 batters over seven innings. At one point, he retired 20 batters in a row.

Kershaw set just one of a few records on the night. ESPN reports Dodgers pitchers set a franchise record for strikeouts in a game with 26, tying an MLB record. The Brewers also mowed down 16 Dodger hitters, and the 42 combined strikeouts between both teams tied a National League record according to ESPN.

Kershaw joked afterwards, “Strikeouts were a little bit contagious.”

ESPN adds that Kershaw reached 2,000 strikeouts at a historically fast pace. According to statistics from the Elias Sports Bureau, it took him 277 games to get there, making him the second-fastest pitcher by games in MLB history to reach the mark. He is also the third-fastest all time to reach the mark by innings.

The only thing Kershaw couldn’t come away with was a win. He recorded a no-decision in a game that lasted 12 innings. A Cody Bellinger solo home run broke a 1-1 tie, giving the Dodgers the lead in the 12th.

Los Angeles went on to win 2-1 in Milwaukee.

