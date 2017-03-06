Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira throw “Coming to America” themed birthday party

ABC/Randy Holmes(ATLANTA) — Lupita Nyong’o and Walking Dead star Dani Gurira are celebrating their thirties like African royalty.

Nyong’o, whose 34th birthday was on March 1, and Gurira, whose 39th birthday was on February 14, celebrated their birthdays over the weekend with a joint Coming to America themed birthday party. Friends of the actresses, who included their Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman, attended the party dressed as stars from the popular 80s film. In a series of photos, hashtagged #WakandasInZamunda, Nyong’o documented the festive event.

“We love #ComingToAmerica this much!” Nyong’o captioned one photo that showed her and Gurira and another friend in their royal attire. “Joint birthday party shenanigans.”

The two actresses, who are currently filming Marvel’s Black Panther in Atlanta, both came to the intimate soiree dressed to slay.

Gurira wore a golden cut-out gown with a super high ponytail, similar to the one Vanessa Bell Calloway had worn in the film. Meanwhile, Nyong’o dressed in a two-piece multi-silver dress with beautiful matching headpiece.

“Queen-To-Be & The Lady-In-Waiting,” Nyong’o captioned their photo.

