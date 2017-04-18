Luxurious New York City mansion on the market for $84.5 million

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A luxurious mansion on the Upper East Side of Manhattan is on the market for $84.5 million. It was recently featured on Trulia’s list of the 20 most expensive homes for sale in America.

For sale by the Modlin Group, the home is approximately 15,000-square-feet and has six floors, according to its listing.

The house was originally constructed in 1903 by legendary architect John H. Duncan, the listing says.

The kitchen has marble countertops and backsplashes, a breakfast room and a wood burning fireplace. The living and dining rooms have 17-foot-tall ceilings, mahogany pocket doors and skylights — and the stunning atmosphere doesn’t stop there.

A custom library sits on the third floor, and his-and-her bathrooms include features like heated floors, steam resistant mirrors and a cosmetics refrigerator.

The owners can also enjoy a media room with a full wet bar, a billiard room and a full outdoor kitchen on the rooftop terrace, which also offers views of Central Park.

“The most unique feature of the John Duncan Mansion is [that] the entire southern facade is completely open and [has an] unobstructed view for an entire city block,” Adam Modlin, founder and CEO of the Modlin Group, told ABC News.

From the terrace, a private elevator sinks to the lower-level spa, the listing says, which includes a massage room, sauna, cold plunge pool, a gym and wine cellar.

“A townhouse of this caliber costs tens of millions of dollars to refurbish and years to execute,” Modlin said. “As the high-end townhouse market has heated up recently, this is a very smart purchase.”

