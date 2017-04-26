M. Night Shyamalan’s “Split” twist took years to pull off

Universal – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan has enjoyed his best buzz in years thanks to his latest twisty, twisted thriller hit, Split. The movie stars James McAvoy as a creepy kidnapper with multiple personalities.

But the director who became famous for twist endings pulled off a surprise bigger in Split than the fact that Bruce Willis was dead the whole time in The Sixth Sense.

Some background first: Split features a final scene that shows Willis’ character from 2000’s semi-superhero movie, Unbreakable, revealing that Split and Unbreakable exist in the same universe — and giving hope to fans who’ve wanted to see a sequel to Unbreakable for years.

The final scene in Split — which was deliberately withheld from test audiences, so as not to spoil the surprise — shows Willis’ Unbreakable character at a bar, watching a news report about McAvoy’s character. Willis also references Mr. Glass, the brittle-boned villain played by Samuel L. Jackson in Unbreakable.

Shyamalan tells The Hollywood Reporter that the twist wasn’t an add-on: it was 15 years in the making. “This was always part of the Unbreakable world,” Shyamalan said, adding McAvoy’s “Kevin Wendle Crumb was a part of the original, original script for Unbreakable,” but Shyamalan cut him out.

“I wanted to do a movie about him because I just loved him so much, and I thought it’s a rich world for storytelling, so I was super, super excited to finally make it,” said Shyamalan. “My hope is to make a movie that combines the two.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.