Main Street Road Work Moving Boogie On Main This Year

5/9/17 – 10:56 A.M.

A Findlay summertime tradition is moving to a new location, at least for this year. The Arts Partnership says road work on Main Street is likely to affect Boogie on Main. As a result, events director Kelda Heitkamp wrote a letter to the Hancock County Commissioners asking for permission to use parts of Broadway Street instead.

The commissioners agreed to let the Arts Partnership use the county parking lot at Main Cross and Cory streets and the vacant lot at 222 Broadway.

Boogie is set for June 2 from 6 p.m. until midnight.