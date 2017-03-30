Maksim Chmerkovskiy Istagrams hospital selfie: “Gettin’ un-broken”

ABC/Paul Hebert(OHIO) — Dancing with the Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy has given us an update following his being sidelined with a calf injury.

Captioning the Instagram pic “gettin’ un-broken,” a hospital gown-wearing Maks is throwing a peace sign to the camera, showing off a pre-op IV in his the back of his hand.

The 37-year-old dancer hashtagged the snap “seedsorthopaedics,” referencing renowned Ohio surgeon William A Seeds, M.D., whom People reports previously treated Chmerkovskiy’s fiancee, Peta Murgatroyd, as well another DWTS pro, Artem Chigvintsev.

Maks, a season 18 DWTS champion, had been paired up in season 24 with Heather Morris, a former backup dancer for Beyonce and star on Glee.

