Man accused of killing 2 Boston doctors held without bail on murder charges

ABC News(BOSTON) — A Chelsea, Massachusetts, man accused of killing two Boston doctors lay on a hospital bed with his eyes closed as he was arraigned on two counts of murder this afternoon.

A not-guilty plea was entered on behalf of the suspect, 30-year-old Bampumim Teixeira, on both counts of murder in connection with the killings of Richard Field, 49, and Lina Bolanos, 38, an engaged couple found dead in their penthouse apartment in Boston Friday night.

During the arraignment, Teixeira’s eyes were closed but he appeared awake as he moved his head at one point. Teixeira was held without bail.

Prosecutors said Monday that a concerned friend received a text from Field Friday night requesting that police be notified of a gunman in Field’s apartment. Officers who responded to a 911 call about a gunman at the Macallen Building in South Boston Friday night found Teixeira there, and when they confronted him, he immediately began firing at them, and they fired back, police said. Teixeira was shot multiple times and, after a violent struggle, was taken into custody and hospitalized, police said. He was wounded in the hand, abdomen and leg, prosecutors said Monday.

Both victims, who were bound and sustained trauma, died at the scene, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors on Monday did not mention a motive but did say a backpack filled with jewelry was conspicuously left at the crime scene. The jewelry appears to have belonged to Bolanos, prosecutors said.

Bolanos was a pediatric anesthesiologist at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, said John Fernandez, the hospital’s president and CEO.

“Dr. Bolanos was an outstanding pediatric anesthesiologist and a wonderful colleague in the prime of both her career and life,” he said in a statement. “We will do all we can to support their families and our staff members who are processing this senseless tragedy and grieving an enormous loss.”

Field “was a guiding vision” at North Shore Pain Management, which he helped create in 2010, the practice said in a statement. Before that, he worked as an anesthesiologist and pain management specialist at Beverly Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

“Dr. Field was noted for his tireless devotion to his patients, staff and colleagues,” the practice said. “He was a valued member of the medical community and a tremendous advocate for his patients. His tragic and sudden passing leaves an inescapable void in all of us. Our deepest thoughts are with his friends and family.”

Teixeira, who prosecutors said was recently released from custody after being convicted of larceny, will next appear in court on June 8.

