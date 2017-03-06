Man Barricades Himself In Home In Findlay Late Last Week

3/6/17 – 8:39 A.M.

Findlay police officers detained a man after he barricaded himself inside his home late last week. Lt. Robert Ring reports the incident happened in the 1600 block of Westview Drive around 7:15 p.m. Friday. Officers were trying to make a welfare check on a reportedly suicidal man.

Authorities tried to make contact with the man but didn’t have any success. The Emergency Response Team help officers enter the home, and they took the man to Blanchard Valley Hospital for evaluation.

Ring says there were no injuries during the incident.