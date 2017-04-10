Man crashes into crowd at church lot, killing two

iStock/Thinkstock(CHINO, Calif.) — An SUV crashed into a crowd of pedestrians Sunday at a church parking lot in California, killing two women, authorities said.

Police in Chino, California, said the driver, an elderly man, struck a group of several women after he reversed out of a parking space at fast speed, according to ABC affiliate KABC.

The vehicle then continued and hit a building next to a church, according to ABC affiliate KABC. The police department first reported the incident in a Facebook post.

An elderly man backs his SUV into a crowd outside a Chino church, killing 2 and injuring 4. Alcohol is not a factor. We’re live at 11pm. pic.twitter.com/TnKsG9tgZZ — Melissa MacBride (@abc7melissa) April 10, 2017

Four others were seriously injured in the crash, according to the KABC report. The driver and his passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The address provided by police is the East Sarang Community Church, a Christian congregation.

A preliminary investigation of the incident indicated that it was not an act of terrorism, police said.

