Man dies after falling at Chicago’s Wrigley Field

Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(CHICAGO) — A 42-year-old man has died after falling over a railing at Wrigley Field and hitting his head, according to Chicago police.

The fall happened Tuesday night following the Chicago Cubs’ game against the Cincinnati Reds. The man was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead the next day.

It’s unclear what led to the man falling.

In a statement Wednesday, the Cubs said the man “was injured after a fall as he was exiting the ballpark.”

“Paramedics responded immediately and transported him to a local hospital. We have since learned he passed away today, though we have no further information,” the statement continued. “The thoughts and prayers of our entire organization are with his family during this difficult time.”

