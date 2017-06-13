Man in custody in connection with deaths of Ohio mother, daughters linked to couple’s double murder

iStock/Thinkstock(BRUNSWICK, Ohio) — A man taken into custody in Ohio Tuesday morning as a person of interest in the mysterious deaths of a woman and her two daughters has been linked to the murders of another couple, officials said Tuesday.

George Brinkman, 45, is the person of interest in connection with the deaths of 45-year-old Suzanne Taylor and her daughters, 18-year-old Kylie Pifer and 21-year-old Taylor Pifer, whose bodies were found this weekend in a bedroom at their home in North Royalton, Ohio, about 18 miles outside Cleveland, according to the North Royalton Police Department.

A knife was used in the death of one of the women, but there was no visible sign of how the other two were killed, Detective Dave Loeding of the North Royalton Police Department said at a news conference Monday.

Meanwhile, Tuesday morning the Stark County Sheriff’s Office said Brinkman is a suspect in the Monday murders of a couple at their home in Lake Township, which is about 45 miles south of North Royalton.

The Lake Township victims, Rogell Eugene John II, 71, and his wife Roberta Ray John, 64, were found shot dead in their home, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office said it has secured arrest warrants for Brinkman for two counts of murder for the Johns’ deaths.

Brinkman was allegedly watching the Johns’ home while they were on vacation, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office said, according to ABC affiliate WEWS-TV in Cleveland.

Brinkman was taken into custody Tuesday morning in connection with the North Royalton case after an hourslong standoff. The standoff began around 9 p.m. Monday at a Brunswick, Ohio, home, the Brunswick Division of Police said at a news conference Tuesday morning.

Police officers forced entry into the home Tuesday morning and were able to take Brinkman into custody by utilizing a stun gun, police said. No shots were fired. Brinkman was the only person in the house at the time and did not say anything during the encounter, according to police.

