Man in custody over fatal stabbings in Oregon train incident involving hate speech

iStock/Thinkstock(PORTLAND, Ore.) — A man is in custody in Portland, Oregon, in connection with stabbings on a light-rail train that left two people dead and one injured after commuters tried to calm the suspect who was yelling what police said “would best be characterized as hate speech.”

Jeremy Joseph Christian of North Portland is being held without bail at the Multnomah County Jail on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder, intimidation in the second degree and felon in possession of a restricted weapon. Christian, 35, will be arraigned Monday at the Multnomah County Courthouse, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Police said multiple officers responded to a report of a disturbance on an eastbound light-rail train involving a man who stabbed two people on Friday around 4:30 p.m. local time. While en route to the scene, officers learned that the suspect had exited the train and was fleeing the area on foot toward a hospital, police said.

Upon arriving at the station where the train had stopped, officers found three stabbing victims and immediately began administering treatment onsite until medical personnel arrived, police said.

One of the victims, an adult male, died at the scene. The other two victims were transported to a hospital in Portland, where one was pronounced dead and the other was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner was scheduled to conduct autopsies on the two deceased victims late Saturday morning. After the autopsies, police said the identities of all three victims will be released.

