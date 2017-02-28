Man Indicted In Econo Lodge Shooting Death

02/27/17 – 5:53 P.M.

Charges were filed today against the man arrested after a shooting at a Findlay Motel earlier this month. The Courier reports that the Hancock County grand jury gave a three-count indictment to 36-year-old Husam Coleman. He is accused of killing 31-year-old Marcus Alexander of Toledo at the Econo Lodge Motel on February 17.

He faces two counts of murder and having weapons under disability. Bond was set for $1 million.

One murder count alleges that he had a firearm in possession when he killed Alexander. The other count alleges that he caused the death while committing felonious assault.

Hancock County Prosecutor Phil Riegle said that the two charges represent alternative theories that are under investigation. If charged the counts will be merged and Coleman will face one murder charge. He is expected to be arraigned next week.