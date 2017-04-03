Man killed after mobile home flips as storms batter the South

Stockbyte/Thinkstock(WHITMORE, S.C.) — A sixth person has died after storms battered the South from Sunday into Monday.

A man in his mid-60s was killed in his mobile home in Whitmire, South Carolina, Monday after the home was struck by a possible tornado and the home flipped several times, Union County Sheriff David Taylor confirmed to ABC News. The man has not been identified.

Over 10 million are in the severe weather threat zone through Monday evening. Tornado watches are in effect from the Florida Panhandle to southern North Carolina.

There have been at least 16 reported tornadoes from Texas to Georgia since Sunday morning.

The weather has led to the postponement of a welcome home party for South Carolina’s national championship women’s basketball team, according to The Associated Press. The event will be rescheduled for a later date.

