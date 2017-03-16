Man reads Kindle’s ‘terms and conditions’ — and it takes nine hours

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — If you purchase a new device or sign any online contract nowadays, you’ll inevitably come across a “terms and conditions” rider. And if you’re like most people, you’ll probably scroll to the bottom of the legally-binding document without reading it and click “accept.”

The Australian consumer group Choice isn’t like most people. They hired an actor to read the entire “terms and conditions” section — composed of nearly 73,200 words — that came with an Amazon Kindle, as if it were a book.

Any guesses how long it took? Would you believe nine hours?

If you’re interested in watching, Choice popped the entire reading in one-hour chunks on YouTube.

The idea, of course, is to highlight how long and complicated the contracts are, in hopes of convincing the powers that be to make them more manageable.

