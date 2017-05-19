Man subdued after trying to breach cockpit on American Airlines flight to Honolulu, source says

American Airlines(HONOLULU) — A man was subdued after he allegedly tried to breach the cockpit of an American Airlines flight to Honolulu, a source familiar with the situation told ABC News.

American Airlines said in a statement that law enforcement met the plane upon landing in Honolulu following a “disturbance” on the flight. The plane was escorted by two F-22 fighter jets for the duration of the flight following the disturbance, U.S. Pacific Command said in a statement.

A source at the TSA told ABC News that the man was waiting for the bathroom near the cockpit when a flight attendant asked him to sit down. He had a laptop with him and appeared to try the cockpit door before he was subdued, the source said.

The man has been detained, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement. The DHS is continuing to monitor all flights “out of an abundance of caution,” it said.

Law enforcement is now responding to analyze a suspicious item associated with the man, a source told ABC News.

Flight 31 from Los Angeles landed safely at 11:35 a.m. local time, according to American Airlines. All passengers are off the plane and safe, and operations at the airport have resumed as normal.

A total of 181 passengers and six crew members were on board, according to the airline.

The incident is under investigation.

Further details were not immediately available.

