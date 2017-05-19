Man subdued after trying to breach cockpit on American Airlines flight to Honolulu, source says

American Airlines(HONOLULU) — A man was subdued after he tried to breach the cockpit of an American Airlines flight to Honolulu, a source familiar with the situation told ABC News.

American Airlines said in a statement that law enforcement met the plane upon landing in Honolulu following a “disturbance” on the flight.

A source at the TSA told ABC News that the man was waiting for the bathroom near the cockpit when a flight attendant asked him to sit down. He had a laptop with him and appeared to try the cockpit door before he was subdued, the source said.

Law enforcement is now responding to analyze a suspicious item associated with the man, a source told ABC News.

Flight 31 from Los Angeles landed safely at 11:35 a.m. local time, according to American Airlines.

The incident is under investigation.

Further details on the incident were not immediately available.

