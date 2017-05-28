Manchester attack probe nets another arrest

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images(MANCHESTER, England) — Another man has been arrested in connection with the Manchester bombing on Sunday, according to police, bringing the total number of men held in custody following the attack to 12.

Greater Manchester Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of terrorist activity.

The police noted that 14 people have been arrested since a suspected suicide bombing killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on Monday night.

Two of those people have been released. The suspected bomber, who also died in the attack, is Salman Abedi.

Britain’s top counterterrorism police officer, Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley, said in a statement Friday that police have made “significant arrests and finds” in the investigation of the attack, claiming they had gotten “hold of a large part” of an alleged network of Abedi’s.

“We are focusing on understanding Abedi’s life; forensically examining a number of scenes; reviewing hours of CCTV from the night itself and the hours before; financial work; communication; digital exhibits; the accounts from hundreds of witnesses; and, of course, enquiries internationally,” Rowley said in the statement.

