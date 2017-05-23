Manchester attack victims include 8-year-old girl ‘loved by everyone’

SWNS.com(MANCHESTER, England) — The day after a devastating bombing in Manchester killed at least 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert, officials and parents alike are grappling with the news that many of the injured and killed were young adolescents or children.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May called the bombing a “sickening attack” that targeted children and young people “who should have been enjoying one of the most memorable nights of their lives.”

“We struggle to comprehend the warped and twisted mind that sees a room packed with young children not as a scene to cherished but as an opportunity for carnage,” May said Tuesday.

The first two victims identified were just 8 and 18 years old, and at least 12 children under the age of 16 were seriously injured, officials said.

Saffie Rose Roussos

Among the dead is Saffie Rose Roussos, described by her teacher as a “beautiful little girl.”

Saffie had become separated from her mother and sister during the attack.

Chris Upton, the headteacher at the Tarleton Community Primary School, where Saffie was a student, released a statement calling the girl’s death a “tremendous shock.”

“I would like to send our deepest condolences to all of her family and friends,” Upton said. “The thought that anyone could go out to a concert and not come home is heartbreaking. Saffie was simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word. She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly. Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair.”

Upton said the school will be calling in specialists to help students and staff cope with Saffie’s death.

Georgina Callander

Runshaw College confirmed that the 18-year-old college student was among the victims.

“It is with enormous sadness that it appears that one of the people who lost their lives in Monday’s Manchester attack was one of our students here at Runshaw College,” school officials said in a statement posted on Facebook. “Georgina Callander was a former Bishop Rawstorne pupil studying with us on the second year of her Health and Social Care course. Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers go out to all of Georgina’s friends, family, and all of those affected by this loss.”

