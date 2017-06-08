Man’s encounter with shark caught on video

Parker Simpson(NEW YORK) — A tense and bloody moment played out in the waters off the Florida Keys on Sunday when a man was attacked by a shark while spearfishing.

Parker Simpson told Storyful that the 8-foot reef shark “came out of nowhere,” initially moving toward his friend before heading in his direction.

The shark bit both of Simpson’s diving fins before sinking its teeth into his leg.

According to Simpson, he lost two pints of blood and was taken to a hospital by his friend.

