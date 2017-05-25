Marathon Center For The Performing Arts Releases Schedule For The Season

5/25/17 – 5:19 A.M.

The Marathon Center for the Performing Arts unveiled its 2017-2018 schedule Wednesday night. The Courier reports the season kicks off on September 10 when Johnny Mathis comes to Findlay. Mathis has had Top 40 hits in decades, including “Chances Are,” and “Misty.” .

Findlay resident John Lavendar is the musical director for Mathis.

Another highlight event includes a “Nashville Songwriters’ Night” on November 17. The event features Kevin MaC and a pair of other songwriters who have written hits for Garth Brooks and George Strait among others.

The MCPA is also planning smaller shows with the new “Live @ Armes” series. It will feature more intimate concerts in the Armes Hall at the facility.

Main Schedule:

Sept. 10: Johnny Mathis

Oct. 25: Irma Thomas, The Blind Boys of Alabama and The Preservation Hall Legacy Quintet

Oct. 27: Aquila Theatre Company in Jane Austens Sense and Sensibility

Nov. 2: Get the Led Out

Nov. 5: U.S. Army Field Band

Nov. 17: Nashville Songwriters Night with Kevin MaC and Friends

Dec. 3: Neos Dance Theatre in A 1940s Nutcracker

Dec. 8: Cool Yule with Hot Club of San Francisco

Jan. 20: Comedy Jam

Feb. 5: Yamato

March 9: Jukebox Life starring Jarrod Spector

March 16: New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players in Pirates of Penzance

April 15: The Bronze Winner of the Fifteenth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition

MORE: The Courier