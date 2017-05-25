Marathon Center For The Performing Arts Releases Schedule For The Season

5/25/17 – 5:19 A.M.
The Marathon Center for the Performing Arts unveiled its 2017-2018 schedule Wednesday night. The Courier reports the season kicks off on September 10 when Johnny Mathis comes to Findlay. Mathis has had Top 40 hits in decades, including “Chances Are,” and “Misty.” .
Findlay resident John Lavendar is the musical director for Mathis.
Another highlight event includes a “Nashville Songwriters’ Night” on November 17. The event features Kevin MaC and a pair of other songwriters who have written hits for Garth Brooks and George Strait among others.
The MCPA is also planning smaller shows with the new “Live @ Armes” series. It will feature more intimate concerts in the Armes Hall at the facility.
Main Schedule:
Sept. 10: Johnny Mathis
Oct. 25: Irma Thomas, The Blind Boys of Alabama and The Preservation Hall Legacy Quintet
Oct. 27: Aquila Theatre Company in Jane Austens Sense and Sensibility
Nov. 2: Get the Led Out
Nov. 5: U.S. Army Field Band
Nov. 17: Nashville Songwriters Night with Kevin MaC and Friends
Dec. 3: Neos Dance Theatre in A 1940s Nutcracker
Dec. 8: Cool Yule with Hot Club of San Francisco
Jan. 20: Comedy Jam
Feb. 5: Yamato
March 9: Jukebox Life starring Jarrod Spector
March 16: New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players in Pirates of Penzance
April 15: The Bronze Winner of the Fifteenth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition
