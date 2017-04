04/24/17 – 9:19 P.M.

Marathon gave a hefty donation of $500,000 to the University of Findlay on Monday to support their capital improvement. CEO Gary Heminger said that Marathon is excited about the university’s new building.

Gary Heminger

Heminger said that they have had a partnership with the University of Findlay for several years. He added that he hopes to see continue growth in the university and the city itself.