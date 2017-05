050/05/17 – 7:35 A.M.

A Marathon official has decided to retire later this year. The Courier reports that Patricia Richards will retire on July 1 of this year. She is the head of office for Marathon Petroleum Corp.s federal government affairs. She has worked for the company for over 30 years and represented the Marathon in Washington D.C.

Jake Menefee will transition into the job. He is currently the federal government affairs manager.