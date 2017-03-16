Marathon Petroleum CEO Earns Less In 2016

3/16/17 – 7:31 A.M.

Marathon Petroleum CEO Gary Heminger made less in 2016 than he did in 2015. Documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Wednesday show Heminger earned $16.6 million in 2016. That’s 11 percent less than what the company paid Heminger in salary and benefits in 2015.

In 2016, Heminger’s base salary increased by $12,500 to $1.6 million. A performance-based bonus declined by 4.5 percent to $4.2 million.

Marathon’s earnings in 2016 were down $2.8 billion compared to 2015.