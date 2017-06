06/01/17 – 1:16 P.M.

Marathon and MPLX will have some changes to their executive teams. CEO Gary Heminger announced today that Donald Templin will become the president of Marathon Petroleum Corp. This will go into effect on July 1. Before this appointment, he served as the president of MPLX.

Mike Hennigan will replace Templin as president of MPLX. He is the former president and CEO of Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. since 2012.

Both will report to Heminger and will be located in Findlay.