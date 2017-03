03/15/17 – 5:06 P.M.

Marathon Petroleum will be losing their vice president for corporate strategy. The Courier reports that Randy Nickerson will be retiring on April 1. He is also the executive vice president and chief commercial officer for MarkWest assets of MPLX. After his retirement, he plans on serving in a consulting/advisory role to Marathon and MPLX.

He deferred his retirement for 18 months to help create the commercial synergies that came from Marathon Petroleum, MPLX, and MarkWest.