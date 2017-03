02/28/17 – 2:46 P.M.

There will several activities this March for Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. Public awareness coordinator Cindy Maag said that Hancock County Developmental Disabilities will be hard at work.

Cindy Maag

She said that these activities are all free for the public to enjoy. The goal is to raise awareness of the people in the community that have disabilities.

Cindy Maag